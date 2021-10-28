Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): The fourth district-level taekwondo championship was organised at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday.

More than 300 youths participated in this championship. The championship supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council witnessed a large number of participation by girls of the Poonch city.

Thanking the coaches for providing them taekwondo training, a participant Rabia Anjum said," Out of the 300 participants, Girls have participated in major numbers in this championship. I feel very happy that such a championship is organised for us here at Poonch".

"This championship is organized once a year. I am really grateful to the government for organizing this championship. As you can see that girls have participated in huge numbers which is quite different as compared to past years when girls participated in fewer numbers. Martial arts are very important for girls and the government gave us the chance to pursue them," said Vanshika Sharma, another participant.

"This is the fourth championshipship. It is supported by the Jammu and Kashmir sports council. Around 300 people have participated in it. I feel really happy that so many girls are participating in this championship. girls are doing very well in sports here. Many of them are national-level sports players and gold medallists," said Taekwondo coach Rajinder Singh.

"Today's youth are getting inclined towards drugs. Through these such activities, we are trying to channelize their energy in a positive way," added Singh.

"I feel so happy to see these children participating in sports with great enthusiasm. The scope of sports is enhanced in the area of sports. I feel so happy that girls are participating with great enthusiasm. By learning this art, girls can walk safely on the road. I want to thank the organizers for organizing this sport," said Parveen Kaur, Joint Secretary taekwondo. (ANI)

