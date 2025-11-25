Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): The army recruitment rally of the Army Recruiting Office, Jodhpur for Ajmer, Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Phalodi and Sirohi districts was conducted at Rajkiya Sharirik Shiksha Mahavidyalaya, Jodhpur from November 10 to November 23. In addition, a recruitment rally of Agniveers General Duty (Women Military Police) for all districts of Rajasthan State was also held at Jodhpur on November 24 and 25.

According to Defence PRO, the youth, both men and women, turned out in large numbers for the rally despite the challenging weather, exhibiting patriotic drive and zeal characteristic of Rajasthan's youth, resulting in an over 90 pc turnout of candidates.

Defence PRO said that drug tests were conducted during the recruitment rally to ensure that candidates do not use unfair means to enhance performance in physical tests. Strict anti-touting measures were put in place to ensure that innocent candidates are not manipulated by touts and unscrupulous elements. Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Jaipur, lauded the efforts of the civil administration for the support and arrangements made for the rally and participating candidates.

With the conclusion of the Army Recruitment Rally at Jodhpur, the first recruitment rally of Phase two for the recruiting year 2025-26 has been completed. Post the final results of Phase two recruitment rallies, the successful candidates will be dispatched to their respective Regimental Centres for training, commencing from July 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday paid homage at the National War Memorial to honour the sacrifice of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran and other soldiers during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka in the late 1980s. Major Parameswaran laid down his life on this day in 1987.

Operation Pawan, undertaken under the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord signed on 29 July 1987, marked India's first major overseas peacekeeping deployment. The Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) entered Sri Lanka in August 1987, tasked with disarming the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and stabilising the Jaffna Peninsula. At its peak, the IPKF strength reached nearly 100,000 personnel, who operated in intense counter-insurgency conditions until March 1990.

General Dwivedi observed a moment of silence at the memorial complex, which honours India's fallen soldiers from post-Independence conflicts. (ANI)

