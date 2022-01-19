Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) The National Conference said Jammu and Kashmir administration must frame a clear-cut policy and take concrete steps for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits who marked the 32nd anniversary of their exodus from the Valley on Wednesday.

"It's been over 3 decades since Kashmiri Pandits have been living in exile, away from their birthplaces and hometowns in Kashmir. Government must frame a clear-cut policy and follow it up with concrete steps to expedite their return and rehabilitation," it said in a tweet.

Party vice president Omar Abdullah said there was also a need for improving the security scenario as a precursor for the return of the Kashmiri Pandits.

"Sadly Kashmiri Pandits are no closer to being able to return to the valley than they have been in the recent past. Along with a clear-cut policy, a greatly improved security environment would be essential precursors to facilitate a return. We hope & pray that day is not far," Omar tweeted.

