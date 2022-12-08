New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) With over 80 per cent of the dedicated freight corridor running parallel to passenger lines, a parliamentary panel on Thursday raised concerns over the lack of safety rules for the goods-only network.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its 323rd report, said the Commission of Railway Safety has pointed out many instances where rules were amended by the Ministry of Railways without consulting the commission, even when provisions to such consultations exist.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Addresses CII's Global Economic Summit, Says 'Country's First-Ever Surety Bond Insurance Product To Be Launched on December 19'.

The Commission of Railway Safety, which is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, deals with matters pertaining to safety of rail travel and train operations.

The parliamentary standing committee, in its report in Parliament on Thursday, said the commission in its deposition has said that while rules and regulations are defined for passenger trains, no such regulation exists for the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) or goods trains.

Also Read | By-Election Result 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates BJP Candidates Who Won Uttar Pradesh Bypolls.

It said recently there have been three accidents on the DFCCIL where damages appear to be much higher than the threshold limit of Rs 2 crore but no intimation was given to the commission.

"Commission has already made a reference to the Railway Board regarding this issue but neither any action has taken nor any reply has been received so far. It was also pointed out to the committee that 80 per cent alignment of DFCCIL is parallel to passenger lines of Railway which poses serious threat for passenger safety in case of accidents on DFCCIL lines," the report said, quoting the CRS.

It added that it was "concerned at the disregard shown by the Railway Board towards the recommendations of CRS, which has specifically been set up to provide technical guidance on matters relating to Railway safety".

It observed that while no rules or regulations exist for DFCCIL or goods trains, no intimation was given to CRS regarding the accidents on DFCCIL routes.

"The committee observes that this state of affairs will not augur well for a safe environment as the inter-ministerial non-cooperation is neither good for the country nor the institutions they represent. It also recommends that regulations should be immediately framed for DFCCIL or goods trains and may be brought under the ambit of CRS," the panel said.

The committee also recommended that to ensure impartial working of the CRS, it was essential that it worked outside the control of both the ministries of Railways and Civil Aviation.

"The committee, therefore, recommends that the Commission of Railway Safety should be made an autonomous statutory body on the lines of many other independent regulatory bodies. CRS should have independent technical manpower and autonomy with respect to administrative, establishment and financial issues," it said.

It also suggested that the Railways should avoid unilateral changes in rules, codes and manuals which affect railway safety without consulting the CRS.

According to the Railways, the number of consequential train accidents has declined from 141 in 2010-11 to 55 in the year 2019-20 and further to 35 in the year 2021-22. In the current financial year 2022-23 (up to 31.03.2022), three consequential train accidents have taken place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)