Panaji, Nov 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it would provide free electricity up to 200 units if it is voted to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the move would directly benefit "73 per cent" of Goans while it will bring about reduction in bills by 50 per cent for a sizable section of households whose consumption is in the 200-400 unit range.

He said the decision would be taken "within 48 hours of coming to power".

