Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) A 33-year-old freelance journalist was stabbed and injured by a man after the former asked him not to consume drugs in suburban Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Mohan Dubey, had scolded Yusuf Sheikh a fortnight ago for consuming drugs with his friend.

"Sheikh bore the grudge against Dubey and attacked him on Tuesday late at night with a sharp weapon," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishnakant Upadhyay, zone six, said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder).

The accused is yet to be arrested, he added.

