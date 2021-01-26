Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): Amidst freezing temperature and snow Jawans of the Indian Army posted in Jammu and Kashmir are geared up to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day with locals and children in Kupwara district's Handwara.

True to their motto, "Service before self", the jawans cleared snow, decorated the memorial among other preparations.

"We never let the weather affect our fervour for celebrating Republic Day and Independence day. New recruits are enthusiastic in preparations and have erected a stage for the cultural programmes for the day," Abhay Singh Yadav, a Jawan of the Indian Army told ANI.He added, "We live nine out of 12 months over here. So it is just home for us, we never mind the difficulties".

[{624bc2aa-ea10-4e7e-bcb3-3c9ad84e217c:intradmin/armayya.PNG}]

For the jawans of the Indian Army, below minus temperatures in Kashmir valley does not hamper their enthusiasm and their zeal is always high however tough the situation may be.

"We are all preparing for the 72nd Republic day celebration here with great zeal. All are very excited. We are organising a dance competition tomorrow for the school kids. We will also invite the civilians," said Sunil Kumar, a Jawan in Indian Army.

The locals and children have also joined them in the preparedness to celebrate Republic Day as they are away from their homes. The Army especially invited children to see these preparations so that children can draw inspiration.

Despite the celebrations, solders remain alert to respond to any untoward incident.

"The Indian Army is very jubilant to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day tomorrow. We are, first of all, dedicating this celebration to the memories of the martyrs. We are organising many cultural programmes for the school children. The happiness on their faces reflect the change in general atmosphere here. Despite the tough terrain, we are all the more alert in case of any untoward incident. We will celebrate also with the civilians," said Suryakant Gargota, 2nd in-command, Rahtriya Rifles (RR) batallion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)