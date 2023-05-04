Noida, May 4 (PTI) A 66-year-old French national has been found dead at his rented accommodation in Noida, police officials said Thursday.

The body of the man, who worked as head chef at a bakery, was found by his landlord on Wednesday night after he noticed no outdoor activity by the foreigner for more than 24 hours, a police official said.

"The deceased has been identified as Pierre Bernard Nvanen. He had been working at the bakery in Sector 2 since last October," the official said.

He had rented an accommodation in Sector 52, under Sector 24 police station limits, since October, according to the official.

"On Wednesday night, his landlord checked on him but found the door locked from inside and no response to calls. He then opened the door using a duplicate key and Nvanen was found motionless on the bed," the police official added.

A forensic team visited the spot to inspect the case, while the local intelligence unit has informed the French Embassy in New Delhi about the episode, according to officials.

