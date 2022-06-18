Dehradun, Jun 18 (PTI) Acclaimed photojournalist Kamal Sharma has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by a French university in recognition of his achievements in the field.

Though an acclaimed sports photojournalist, Sharma's pictures of the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Centre in the US featured in a number of photo exhibitions over the years, attaining an iconic status.

Sharma happened to be in New York on the fateful day as he had gone there to cover the US Open.

The honorary doctorate award was presented to Sharma by John Thomas Prade, president of Ecole Superieure Robert De Sorbon University, France, and its vice-president Vivek Choudhary at the 11th Sorbon International Convocation at Punarnava Wellness Resort here on June 15.

"I am of course delighted to get the honour from a French university. But I am sixty now and what gives me more satisfaction is the happiness any honour coming my way gives to my family and friends without whose support I would not have achieved anything," Sharma said.

