New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and a juvenile were apprehended for allegedly pelting a shop with stones and brandishing firearms outside it in a drunken state in south Delhi's Munirka, an officer said on Saturday.

The two allegedly stoned the shop in revenge for the harassment of a sister of one of their friends, the officer said. A third person, who was with them, is absconding.

One of the detainees, a minor, said the act was a revenge against the grocery store staff for making "inappropriate comments" at a sister of his friend, he said.

"The accused have been identified as Wahar Ahmed alias Ballu (22), a second-year BA student studying through open learning, and a minor. A pistol with a live cartridge and a scooty used in the offence have been recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

At 6.33 am on July 4, Kishangarh Police Station received a call about "gunfire" near a Zepto store in Munirka.

Upon examining CCTV footage from the store, police found that two people had come to the store on a scooter and began throwing stones at its front. One of them, while seated on the scooter, displayed what appeared to be a firearm before driving away.

Police filed a case under sections of the Arms Act and BNS and apprehended Wahar Ahmed, and later the juvenile.

According to the duo's confession, the two had been drinking alcohol with a friend, Dhruv, on July 3, when Dhruv expressed his anger over repeated misbehaviour by store employees towards Wahar's sister, police said.

Enraged, the three planned to intimidate the staff the next morning.

On July 4, while Wahar and the juvenile reached the store on a scooter, Dhruv came on foot.

