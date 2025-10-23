Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): The V.O. Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port) in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, has firmly cemented its position as India's foremost hub for the export of windmill components, playing a critical role in the nation's burgeoning renewable energy supply chain.

Recent figures from the VOC Port Authority highlight a significant surge in over-dimensional cargo handling. In the current financial year (2025-26), up to August 21, the port successfully managed 1,158 windmill blades, marking a notable 5% increase over the 1,099 blades handled during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (2024-25).

Also Read | Inside OffshoreCorpTalk: The Quiet Forum Guiding the Offshore Industry.

This momentum builds upon the remarkable growth seen last year, where the port handled 1,869 blades by December, representing a sharp 40% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

A key milestone was achieved in August with the record export of 101 windmill blades in a single consignment for Vestas, a shipment destined for the United States. This single move surpassed the port's previous record of 75 blades.

Also Read | JNUSU Election 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Polls to Be Held on November 4; Check All Details Here.

The port's success is attributed to its specialised infrastructure, which includes a dedicated storage area of 1,00,000 square metres for oversized cargo, along with efficient handling systems and congestion-free road connectivity for the massive blades, which can measure over 59 metres in length.

VOC Port's Chairperson, Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, praised the efficiency, stating the port is reinforcing its reputation as the 'preferred hub' for this critical green technology. Exports from the port, manufactured in southern industrial centres like Bengaluru, Trichy, and Chennai, are primarily shipped to global markets, including the United States, Turkey, Australia, and various European nations, underscoring the VOC Port's vital contribution to India's global renewable energy leadership.

As climate imperatives intensify, VOC Port's ascent not only burnishes India's export credentials with wind component shipments valued at thousands of crore rupees annually but also spotlights Tamil Nadu's pivot from traditional trade to high-tech renewables. Stakeholders anticipate further expansions, including enhanced rail links and green hydrogen integration, positioning the port as a linchpin in the subcontinent's clean energy odyssey. With global wind installations projected to double by 2030, VOC Port is poised to harness the winds of change.

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port is now preparing to showcase these achievements at the forthcoming India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from October 27 to 31. The port views the IMW, a flagship event of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, as a crucial platform to highlight its strengths to international stakeholders and potential investors from over 100 nations.

VOC Port officials are reportedly confident of attracting substantial investment, with the port's Chairman expressing hope of securing investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore towards major capacity augmentation and green energy projects. These achievements in windmill blade handling will be a focal point, demonstrating the port's vital role in supporting India's transition to a green maritime economy and its goal of becoming a global manufacturing and export hub for renewable energy components. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)