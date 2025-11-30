New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Blended in diplomacy, culture and everyday citizen experience, the renewed call for 'Vocal for Local' has been one of the central agendas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, as the PM distinctly reflected on India's heritage, both spiritual and artisanal, and centuries-old craftsmanship as it quietly shapes global conversations.

During the 128th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister stated that heritage and craftsmanship had become a quiet star of the just-concluded G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, as every gift he presented to world leaders carried the unmistakable stamp of 'vocal for local'.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Aya Nagar Over 'Family Enmity' (Watch Video).

From a Chola-era-inspired bronze Nataraja from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur handed to South Africa's President, to a delicate silver Buddha replica from Telangana's Karimnagar gifted to Japan's Prime Minister, a gleaming silver horse from Rajasthan's Udaipur for Canada, an intricately engraved silver mirror again from Karimnagar for Italy's Premier, and a traditional brass urli from Kerala's Mannar for Australia - each piece told a story of India's artisans and their timeless skill.

"My aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art, and traditions, and to provide a global platform to the talent of our artisans," the Prime Minister said.

Also Read | 'Belong to Nation and Countrymen': PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's Key Nov Achievements in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He noted that he felt encouraged to see that this pride in Indian craftsmanship is no longer limited to government gestures.

PM Modi stated that during recent festivals, markets across India showcased a noticeable shift, with families opting for swadeshi products and small shopkeepers reporting that customers were asking more consciously for local goods.

He also urged people to carry this sentiment forward and appealed to citizens to see every purchase as a small vote of confidence in an Indian artisan, weaver, farmer or entrepreneur, as the holiday season of Christmas and New Year approaches.

"I am happy that millions of people in the country have made the spirit of 'vocal for local' a part of their lives. This year, when you went to the market for festive shopping, you must have noticed one thing. People's preferences and the goods brought into their homes, clearly indicated that the country was returning to Swadeshi. People were willingly choosing Indian products. Even the most minor shopkeeper felt this change. This time, the youth also gave a boost to the 'vocal for local' campaign. A new round of shopping is about to begin in the coming days for Christmas and the New Year," the PM stated.

"I will remind you again, remember the mantra of 'vocal for local': buy only what is made in the country, sell only what bears the hard work of a citizen of the country," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared moving stories of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha travelling the world - from Kalmykia in Russia, where people came from the remotest corners for darshan, to Mongolia, Vietnam, and Thailand, where even the King came to pay respects.

He recounted how, during his recent visit to Bhutan, every leader he met expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indians for sending the holy relics, which filled his heart with pride.

He stated that these initiatives are now a medium to connect people across the world, describing the global reverence for Buddha's teachings as a soft-power embrace of India's eternal message of peace.

"In the course of the [Bhutan] tour, I heard everyone mention one thing; everyone was expressing gratitude to Indians for sending Buddhist relics there... the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha. Whenever I heard that, my heart swelled with pride," the PM said.

"Similar enthusiasm for the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha has been observed in many other countries. Just last month, these sacred relics were taken from the National Museum to Kalmykia, Russia. Buddhism holds special significance there. I was told that a large number of people, even from remote parts of Russia, came over to see them. The relics have also been taken to Mongolia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Huge enthusiasm has been witnessed everywhere. Even the King of Thailand visited to have Darshan. It is heartwarming to see such a deep connection to the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha across the world. It gives one joy to hear how such initiatives become a medium to connect people across the world," he noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)