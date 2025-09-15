Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 15 (ANI): From the arid landscapes of Kukadsar village in Kutch to the global stage, Pabiben Rabari's story is one of resilience, innovation, and cultural pride.

Once a pastoralist earning just INR 1 per day, she is now the founder of PabiBen.com (Pabi Designs Pvt. Ltd.), a thriving handicraft brand that employs over 300 women and has recently received INR 50 lakhs in funding at Shark Tank India.

Despite losing her father at age five and becoming the family's breadwinner, Pabiben never lost sight of her cultural identity. For livelihood support, she worked for Rs 1 per day by fetching water and went on to become a Successful Social Entrepreneur.

Her journey gained national attention through her appearance on Shark Tank India, where she showcased her unique blend of traditional Rabari embroidery and modern e-commerce. Headquartered in Anjar, the enterprise is redefining rural entrepreneurship and spotlighting the original craftsmanship.

Pabiben's transformation from a daily wage earner to a global craftpreneur offers a blueprint for women across Gujarat. Her success will be highlighted at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, aiming to inspire local women to embrace traditional skills and pursue sustainable livelihoods.

Back in 2017, Pabi Ben began with just five artisans. Today (Monday), it is a movement--preserving Rabari heritage while creating economic opportunities for hundreds of women. Her signature Hari Zari stitch, rooted in ancestral techniques, adorns a range of products, including tote bags, sling bags, and shopping bags, each featuring motifs inspired by nature, such as peacocks, butterflies, trees, and geometric patterns.

Her handcrafted pieces have been showcased internationally, with features in Hollywood and Bollywood films and placements in prestigious institutions such as the Smithsonian Institute, New York, The Textile Museum, Washington DC, Taj Group of Hotels, People Tree and three global brands in Sweden, etc.

Her miniature garments--Kediya and Kanjiri--serve as cultural ambassadors, preserving the essence of Rabari tradition for future generations.

The vibrant Pabiben continues to elevate rural artistry to global prominence. Her model is not just a business; it is a movement that empowers women, sustains heritage, and proves that creativity and courage can transform lives.As Gujarat prepares to celebrate its entrepreneurial spirit at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences, Pabiben Rabari stands as a living testament to how tradition meets courage. (ANI)

