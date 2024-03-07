India News | From Sub-inspector in Delhi Police to Judge, Nirmala Singh's Inspiring Life Story

New Delhi, March 7 (PTI) As a sub-inspector in Delhi Police, Nirmala Singh investigated at least 100 cases of crime against women. But now she is all set to ensure justice to several women as a judge.

Singh, 34, will soon become a judge as she has aced her Delhi Judiciary Services Examination (DJS) of 2022. Moreover, she has all the more reasons to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday.

Hailing from a small village in Haryana's Palwal district, Singh has become an inspiration for the students preparing for competitive exams.

When she started studying for the competitions, she never thought of becoming a judge, she told PTI.

"In my family and among relatives, no one is either in the judiciary or in Delhi Police. I come from family of faujis, and like them, I also wanted to serve the society by doing something," she said, adding, "that was the reason I opted to join the force".

In 2014, after completing her graduation from Delhi University, she qualified for the Delhi Police's sub-inspector examination. That made her the first female to qualify such examination in her village.

"Joining the force was not easy for girls like us, specially in a regressive society, where we come from. I was lucky to have a progressive and supportive family that provided me with all the motivation and right direction to complete my education, and to have such a choice of career," Singh said.

She has two brothers -- one is serving in the Army and the other works as a human resource manager in a five-star hotel. Her mother is a homemaker.

"I studied in a Hindi-medium school. For further studies, I had to travel 20 kilometres every day to reach my school in Haryana. Therefore, in Class 8, I shifted to my father's place of posting in Jodhpur. I passed my Class 11 and 12 exams from Sikkim as my father was posted there," she said.

Singh pursued BCom from DU's Jesus and Mary College.

"After completion of my basic training in 2015, I was posted at Govindpuri police station in South East Delhi. My work profile there included investigation into cases of crime against women and children alongwith cases under other heads besides other law and order deployments from time-to-time.

"Being a police officer, I saw a different side of life and different side of human beings that was hitherto unknown to me... While sometimes I felt proud of my job being able to help someone, sometimes I just couldn't believe that I was also merely a pawn for the people who I was trying to help," Singh said.

While describing about her works, she said, "As part of my duties, regular visits to courts became an integral facet of my routine. These visits not only offered a firsthand glimpse into intricacies of legal proceedings but also afforded me a profound insight into the working of the judicial system.

"As an enforcement officer, I felt the need for having better understanding of law while efficiently discharging my duties. Thereafter, with due permission from the department, I took admission in LLB at Faculty of Law, University of Delhi in 2016. It was on another end of Delhi from the place of posting then," Singh said.

