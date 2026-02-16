NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026--India's only comprehensive collections ecosystem platform--returns with elevated purpose, industry-defining leadership, and a bold commitment to transform collections from policy to performance.

And behind this powerful platform stands The Brainalytics -- the unique organisers and creators of the Bharat Collection Summit, known for building industry-defining forums that go beyond events to shape national conversations.

A Sector at a Critical Turning Point

Collections in India is undergoing a structural shift.

Regulations are tightening.Borrower awareness is increasing.Technology is transforming recovery frameworks.Reputation risk is under sharper scrutiny than ever before.

Collections is no longer a recovery back-office--it is a strategic driver of portfolio health, compliance credibility, and long-term customer trust.

This transformation demands more than routine discussions. It calls for direction, alignment, and bold leadership.

That's exactly what the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 delivers.

More Than a Summit. A Strategic Platform.

After two transformative editions, the Summit returns stronger than ever, bringing together India's most influential voices across:

- Banks & NBFCs- Fintech lenders- ARCs- Digital collections platforms- Legal & compliance experts- Risk, analytics, and operations leaders

This is not a generic conference. It is a curated ecosystem conversation--one that connects policy with practice, data with decisions, and compliance with customer empathy.

From regulatory frameworks to AI-driven recovery engines, from field force transformation to omnichannel borrower engagement--the platform addresses the full spectrum of modern collections.

Building the Future of Responsible Collections -- Our Ecosystem Partners

At the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026, collaboration is not an afterthought -- it is the foundation.

As India's only platform spanning the entire collections value chain, the Summit is powered by a distinguished network of ecosystem partners who bring innovation, regulatory depth, operational excellence, and technological advancement to the forefront of responsible recovery.

Powered by Trusted Leaders

Presenting Partner

DPDzero India's only AI-led, empathy-first, end to end Collections Platform"

Co-Presenting Partner

ResollectThe Recovery Infrastructure for India's Secured Credit Market

Gold & Strategic Partners

Credresolv - Gold & Flag PartnerChampioning performance-driven recovery with strong compliance frameworks.

Rezolv - Gold PartnerAn AI-first, end to end debt collections platform.

Digitide - Gold PartnerEnabling digital transformation across modern recovery infrastructures.

Nucleus Software - Gold PartnerPowering Intelligent Collections. From Detecting Early Delinquency to Advanced Collections Strategies.

CreditNirvana- Silver PartnerBringing AI-powered collections intelligence to enhance recovery efficiency.

Presolv360 - Silver PartnerAdvancing digital dispute resolution and structured engagement platforms.

AI & Technology Partner

Word Work AI - AI PartnerLeveraging compliant artificial intelligence to transform borrower communication and recovery outcomes.

Business Development Partners

Collekt - Business Development PartnerFacilitating growth and strategic recovery partnerships.

Cleartouch - Business Development PartnerEnhancing debt collection experience.

Exhibit Partners

Dista - Exhibit PartnerLocation-first Unified Debt Collection CRM

Neowise (a Decentro company) - Exhibit PartnerFull stack AI powered platform for debt collections.

Convin - Exhibit PartnerOptimising borrower conversations through conversation intelligence.

Wevaad - Exhibit PartnerEmpowering legal collections. WeVaad hai? Toh, WeVaad hai!.

Inclusion & Governance Partners

Vindhya - Inclusion & Impact PartnerPromoting inclusive workforce solutions in collections operations.

FACE - SRO-FT PartnerStrengthening governance standards and responsible lending frameworks across fintech.

Media Partners

Bharat CXO - Media PartnerAmplifying leadership perspectives across the financial ecosystem.

News Patrolling - Media PartnerDelivering impactful coverage across business and policy domains.

Asia Business Outlook - Media PartnerShowcasing industry transformation stories to a global audience.

A Collective Commitment to Responsible Growth

The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 is more than a gathering of industry leaders -- it is a collaborative movement.

With the strength of our ecosystem partners, we are not just discussing the future of collections -- we are building it.

Date: 18 February 2026Venue: The Lalit, MumbaiRegister Now: thebharatcollectionsummit.com.

