New Delhi [India], February 16: Australian Catholic University (ACU) has announced a range of scholarships for Indian students planning to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Australia. The scholarships are aimed at supporting high-achieving Indian nationals across key disciplines, including education, business, law, health sciences, computer science, and data science.

These scholarships offer tuition fee reductions ranging from 10% to 25%, making quality Australian education more accessible for Indian students across ACU's multiple campuses.

Key Scholarships available for Indian students

ACU Executive Dean's International Scholarship

* Scholarship value: Up to 20% off annual tuition fees per year

* Applicable faculties and courses:

- Faculty of Education and Arts: Diploma, Bachelor's (excluding one-year Honours), and Master's (coursework)

- Faculty of Law and Business: Bachelor's (excluding one-year Honours) and Master's (coursework)

* Eligibility highlights:

- Open to Indian nationals

- Available across all ACU campuses in Australia

- Applicants must have achieved results equivalent to a GPA of 5.5 on ACU's 7-point scale

- Students are automatically considered as part of the admission process

* More details: https://acu.smapply.io/res/p/EDIS/

Faculty-based International Scholarships

- Scholarship value: 15% off annual tuition fees per year

- Applicable courses:

- Faculty of Education and Arts: Education and Teaching Diploma, Bachelor's, and Master's (coursework)

- Faculty of Health Sciences: Bachelor's and Master's (coursework), excluding select programs such as Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Pathology, Dietetics, and Psychology programs

Additionally, Indian students enrolling in Bachelor of Nursing or Bachelor of Nursing (Enrolled Nurse) programs may be eligible for a 10% tuition fee reduction.

ACU International Launch Scholarship

- Scholarship value: 25% off tuition fees for the minimum course duration

- Applicable courses:

- Bachelor of Computer Science (3 years)

- Bachelor of Computer Science / Master of Data Science (4 years)

- Bachelor of Business

- Selection process: Eligible students are automatically assessed during admissions

- More details: https://acu.smapply.io/res/p/LIS-Cmg3q-GVMk2/

How to apply

Indian students do not need to submit a separate scholarship application for most ACU scholarships. Eligible applicants are automatically considered once they apply for an ACU course and meet the academic entry requirements. Students are advised to check course availability for their preferred intake, as some programs may not be available in July.

Why consider ACU

Australian Catholic University is known for its strong graduate outcomes, industry-aligned programs, and student-centric learning environment. With campuses located across major Australian cities, ACU offers Indian students access to global exposure, practical learning, and strong career pathways.

Indian students planning to study in Australia in the upcoming intakes are encouraged to apply early to maximise their chances of securing these scholarships.

