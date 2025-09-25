New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has officially launched a dedicated licensing and registration window for Ayurveda Aahara products on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. This significant step will enable manufacturers across India to seamlessly apply for licenses to produce and market traditional Ayurvedic foods.

According to an official release, the new 'Kind of Business' (KoB) framework for Ayurveda Aahara aims to formalise and streamline the sector, aligning traditional recipes, as documented in authoritative Ayurveda texts, with contemporary food safety and quality standards. This move is designed to boost the food and Ayurveda industries by creating a regulated pathway for these products to reach the market.

This regulation is rooted in the core Ayurvedic principle of personalised nutrition, which tailors diet to an individual's specific constitution (prakriti). By standardising these traditional formulations, the FSSAI measure is expected to support the growth of the food and Ayurveda industries. Furthermore, the availability of authentic and regulated Ayurveda Aahara will serve as a critical support for prescribed Ayurvedic treatment plans.

To facilitate a smooth transition for the industry, the FSSAI has already published a list of 91 approved Ayurveda Aahara recipes via an order dated July 25. This provides Food Business Operators with a clear, pre-approved reference for manufacturing products under this new category, ensuring both authenticity and regulatory compliance.

This initiative, developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, reflects the Government of India's commitment to integrating the profound wisdom of Ayurveda with modern food safety practices, thereby benefiting both industry stakeholders and public health. (ANI)

