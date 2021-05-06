Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) A full emergency was declared for a chartered plane enroute to Hyderabad from Nagpur, and later the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport, according to an official.

The Beechcraft plane was diverted to Mumbai airport.

Specific details could not be ascertained immediately.

The aircraft was on its way to Hyderabad from Nagpur when it was diverted to the city, a Mumbai airport spokesperson said in a statement.

"Full emergency declared for a non-scheduled aircraft...," the spokesperson added.

Full emergency is declared when an aircraft approaches an aerodrome in a manner that there is a danger of an accident occurring.

