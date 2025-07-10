Chaibasa, Jul 10 (PTI) A full-grown elephant was found dead in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The carcass of the tusker, believed to be over 45 years old, was spotted by locals in Serengia village in Tonto police station area, which is Naxal-affected, he said.

Divisional Forest Officer of Chaibasa Aditya Narayan said the post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the exact cause behind the death would be known after receiving the report.

Preliminary investigation does not suggest any foul play as the elephant's tusks were intact and no injury mark was found on the body, he told PTI.

He said samples, including viscera, have been collected and will be sent for examination.

Villagers in large numbers turned up at the spot after getting the news of the death of the elephant, which gained notoriety in the area over the last fortnight for damaging crops and houses.

