Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that his government is fully prepared for a healthy discussion in the Monsoon session of the state's Assembly, which commenced on Monday.

CM Yogi said that presently, Uttar Pradesh is facing floods in western part while there are 40 districts where the problem of drought is a big challenge. "We are ready to discuss this important issue in the House with the permission of the Speaker and the consent of the members of the opposition", he remarked.

“I have full faith that all the members will make the House a centre of healthy discussion keeping in mind the sentiments of the general public. In addition, work will be done to strengthen the legislature through a meaningful discussion”, Chief Minister stated.

Speaking to the media, CM Yogi said that the state government called an all-party meeting before the start of the session for meaningful engagement with the Opposition parties on issues of people and the state, stressing that the government was ready to answer the questions of members and welcome suggestions from all parties to deal with problems like the floods and drought.

The Chief Minister added that the House is an important platform to raise the issues of the general public as well as to attract the attention of the government towards it, pointing out that the state government was fully prepared for a healthy discussion in the House.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has scaled new heights of development in the last 6 years. He added that the perception about UP has changed and the youth and citizens no longer faced identity crisis in the state, which, he said, they faced in the past due to the "ill-conceived politics of the opposition parties".

He informed further that the government has been successful in doubling the state's economy as well as the per capita income of the state in the last six years.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “UP has emerged from the category of Bimaru state and is advancing forward to become the leading economy of the country. The double-engine government is working with full commitment towards the 25 crore people of the state and is moving forward.”

On the first day of the proceedings of the Legislature, CM Yogi welcomed all the members and expressed his belief that according to the sentiments of the general public, the members will present their views effectively on the floor of the House. “The state government is ready to cooperate and answer every question”, he added.

Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna were present on the occasion. (ANI)

