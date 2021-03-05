By Joymala Bagchi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Furfura Sharif's newly floated party that formed an alliance with the Left and Congress for the West Bengal assembly polls will declare its party symbol on March 6.

"The election commission has allotted us our party symbol. We have received it. We will reveal it to the people tomorrow through a press conference at Furfura Sharif. This symbol will be there on EVM machines. We are excited," an official source from ISF told ANI.

The party is mainly eyeing votes of Muslim minority, Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The election symbol allotted by the Election Commission is used by political parties for campaigning and helping people recognise the party. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) also use the same symbol for identification of the political party.

Public meeting at brigade ground on February 28 changed the party's equation after it witnessed the presence of huge supporters of ISF.

A party source said, "From March 6 onward we will organise a three-day program where around one crore people will visit Furfura Sharif."

The stalemate between ISF and Congress broke after ISF gave a list of six candidates for seats in North Bengal.

Elections will be held in West Bengal in eight phases starting from March 27 and will conclude on April 29 for its 294 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

