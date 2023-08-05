New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The action plan issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), regarding the picking of stray dogs, from the vicinity of prominent locations of Delhi in view of the upcoming G-20 summit has been withdrawn with immediate effect, an official statement said on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, in view of the upcoming G20 Summit, MCD issued an action plan for the removal of stray dogs from the vicinity of prominent locations in the national capital, an official statement said.

According to the official statement, sterilization of stray dogs was said to start on August 4 and continue till August 30.

"All stray dogs picked up from the locations shall be temporarily kept at the ABC centres run by NGO/ Pvt Vety Doctors," it said.

"Massive drive will be carried out for the removal of stray dogs with the help of NGO and Private Veterinary Doctors. During this drive men and machinery of the concerned NGO along with those of the zones may be deployed to make the operation successful from August 4 to 30," it added.

The release noted that the stray dogs that are picked up from these locations will be kept at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for their further care and feeding till the programme is over.

The notification also instructed the DDVS to please ensure that there should be no injury to the dogs while picking and releasing. (ANI)

