Panaji, Jun 19 (PTI) Tourism ministers of India and Oman on Monday held a bilateral meeting in Goa on the sidelines of a key G20 event being hosted here, and the two sides discussed on areas of potential cooperation to further boost the ties between both countries, officials said.

"Medical tourism" and "cruise tourism" figured during the meeting between Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Oman's Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salem bin Mohammed al-Mahrouqi, official sources told PTI here.

Also Read | Major Action of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government Against Three Accused of Forcing Youth To Act Like Dog in Bhopal; Houses Bulldozed Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

Reddy received a verbal invitation from the Oman delegation side to visit that country, they said.

"Both sides discussed on way to boost cooperation in the tourism sector. Medical tourism and cruise tourism, among other segments, figured in the meeting that took place for about half an hour," a person familiar with the bilateral meeting said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Killed, Husband and Son Injured As Truck Hits Motorbike in Ghaziabad.

Reddy later also tweeted and shared picture from the bilateral meet.

"Held a bilateral meeting with HE Salim Bin Mohammed AI Mahrouqi, Minister of Tourism & Heritage of Sultanate of Oman on the sidelines of G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting in Goa. We discussed on areas of collaboration across various sectors to further strengthen the ties between both countries," the Indian minister tweeted.

From the Indian side, the delegation included Union Tourism Secretary V Vidyavati and other senior officials of the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of External Affair, the sources said.

From Oman's side, senior officials of the country's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism were part of their delegation.

The tourism minister of Oman, among other G20 delegates, was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival in Goa on Sunday.

"Tourism Minister of Oman also urged that people of India should visit Oman for tourism, while underlining that India and Oman enjoy a good relationship," a senior official said.

The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the events held on the first day of the fourth and final Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20 being hosted from June 19-20.

It will be followed by the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting from June 21-22.

India is currently chairing the G20 for a period of one year starting December 1, 2022.

India's special invitee guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.

On the first day, a session was held on cruise tourism in which Reddy delivered the opening address, followed by a panel discussion on the theme, which saw participation of delegates from Mauritius, the US, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, Singapore, Spain and Indonesia and India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)