New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Startup20 Engagement Group under India's G20 presidency on Monday released the first draft of the core Recommendation and Policy Directives of the Policy Communique and is now available for public comments.

India's Startup20 Chair, Chintan Vaishnav, invites stakeholders from around the world to provide valuable feedback on the draft document to ensure it adequately reflects the concerns of their respective nations' startup ecosystems.

"The Startup20 Engagement Group recognizes the importance of inclusive and collaborative decision-making processes to foster innovation and growth in the global startup community. To this end, we encourage the startups, investors, mentors, incubation/accelerator managers, policymakers, and other ecosystem builders to actively engage in the review process," Chintan emphasized.

Chintan further expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts of the group in reaching this important milestone. He further stressed the significance of widespread participation in shaping policies that will directly impact the startup ecosystem on a global scale.

The public comment period will remain open until May 27, 2023.

The Startup20 Engagement Group of the G20 continues its commitment to creating an enabling environment for startups to thrive and contribute to economic growth and societal development. The collaborative efforts of global stakeholders will play a vital role in shaping the future of the startup ecosystem.

The Startup20 Engagement Group is a dedicated platform within the G20 framework that focuses on facilitating dialogue, promoting innovation, and fostering growth in the startup ecosystem. Comprised of representatives from various countries, the group strives to develop and implement policies that support startups, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem builders worldwide. (ANI)

