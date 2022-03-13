New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): While Congress Working Committee on Sunday evening is slated to discuss the drubbing in the recently concluded Assembly elections, sources said that the dissident group within the party, G23, had suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party, which was not accepted.

Sources said, "G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted."

Also Read | Accident in Andhra Pradesh: Car Rams into Culvert in Krishna District, Five Members of a Family Killed, One Injured.

The source, who is a part of G23, also said that the new party president should lead the party in the manner as was done by Sonia Gandhi in early 2000.

The source added, "Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them."

Also Read | Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island.

"Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," added the source. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)