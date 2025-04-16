Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Gandhi family, and said that the leaders from dynastic politics consider themselves above the country and the law.

Taking to social media, X, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, "In a democracy, no one is bigger than the constitution and law. But the irony is that leaders who have grown up in the syrup of dynastic politics develop the arrogance of considering themselves bigger than the country and the constitution and law. Today, the Gandhi family is a living example of this. In this matter, their arrogance is at its peak."

"In the National Herald case, two important members of the Gandhi family, Mrs Sonia Gandhi and her son Mr Rahul Gandhi are out on bail. That means the court has granted them bail. Now, if the court's proceedings are questioned, it is a direct insult to the rule of law. Action is being taken against them according to the Red Book of the Constitution, which Mr Rahul Gandhi carries around the country in his hand. As the constitutional agency, the ED has filed a chargesheet against both mother and son; if both are not satisfied with it, they can approach the court. But calling the investigation revenge politics is a sheer insult to the Constitution and the law. The problem is also that in such cases, all the family-oriented parties become one in tone, which is an insult to democracy," the post reads.

Maurya said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are out on bail, should respect the court's decisions. He added that questioning the court's proceedings is an insult to the law, and accused the Gandhi family of being deeply involved in corruption.

"It is well known that the Gandhi family is neck-deep in corruption. Others involved in family politics are also not untouched by it. But the government of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi means the rule of law in which no corrupt person is spared," the post further reads.

Maurya emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi's government, no corrupt individual would be spared.

Earlier today, the Congress Party launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies.

The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald.

In Delhi, some of the Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted to breach security cordons near the Congress office.

On Tuesday, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms. The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

