Kochi, Jun 5 (PTI) A gang of four, posing as Income Tax sleuths, on Sunday looted a family at Aluva near here under the pretext of a raid and decamped with around 40 sovereigns of gold and over Rs 1.5 lakh.

Also Read | Assam Pre Poll Violence: BJP Office in Karbi Anglong Set on Fire Before Polls.

The incident occurred this afternoon at the residence of Sanjay, a native of Maharashtra, settled in Aluva for over two decades.

Also Read | 'Views of Fringe Elements': India on Qatar's Response to Comments on Prophet Muhammad (Check Tweet).

"The gang reached the residence at around 11.30 AM and detained the family till 1.30 PM. The accused impersonated Income Tax officials and conducted a fake raid.

The complainant said they left with around 40 sovereigns of gold and over Rs 1.5 lakh. We have begun investigation," police told PTI.

The incident came to light after the victim realised that he was duped by the gang and informed the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)