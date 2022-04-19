New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a gang of burglars and arrested its five members, including the leader of the syndicate, officials said on Tuesday.

Gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh, Rs 1,51,000 in cash, 49 stolen wrist watches, seven mobile phones were recovered from their possession, they said.

The accused have been identified as Akash alias Akku (25), Badre Alam alias Salim alias Dutta (23), Rajesh (24) and Mohammad Ziyauddin (52), all residents of JJ Colony, Bawana, and Sheikh Ahsan Ali (24), a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said.

One goldsmith, the receiver of the stolen property, Amit (24), a resident of JJ Colony Bawana, has also been arrested, police said.

On March 31, three cases of burglary in a single block were reported from the area of RK Puram police station. The complainants stated that their houses were ransacked in night and a huge quantity of jewellery and cash were burgled, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that four persons from JJ Colony, Bawana were operating in the area of RK Puram, Vasant Kunj, Sarojini Nagar and Safdarjung Enclave, the officer said.

On April 13, police got a tip-off that Ali and Dutta would come to RK Puram to sell stolen jewellery. Thereafter, a trap was laid and four accused were apprehended. Later their gang leader Akash was also nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

The accused disclosed that they used to start from JJ Colony Bawana in the auto-rickshaw of Ziyauddin around 11 pm to commit burglaries, police said.

The driver used to drop them at the targeted area, they said.

After committing the crime, they used to call the driver around 4 am and return to JJ Colony, Bawana, along with stolen items, police said.

They sold most of the stolen jewellery to Amit, following which he was also arrested, they added.

