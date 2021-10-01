New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Three organs -- liver and kidneys -- of a patient at a leading private facility in Delhi are set to be transplanted into as many recipients to give them a new lease of life, sources said on Friday.

The patient was admitted at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and the organs were harvested after he was declared brain dead.

"Green corridors are being made to transport one kidney and the liver to two separate hospitals from Ganga Ram, while one kidney of the patient is to be used at the facility itself for transplant surgeries," a source said.

Details on the green corridors from Delhi Traffic Police were awaited.

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,located in Karol Bagh area in central Delhi is one of the leading private hospitals in the country.

A senior police officer said that one organ was shifted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, while the other organ was shifted to JP hospital in Noida through green corridor.

