Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): A landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, hit the Sunagar region of Uttarkashi district that blocked the Gangotri National Highway on Tuesday, said Uttarkashi district administration officials.

The highway has been blocked for over 13 hours due to the landslide, added the Uttarkashi district administration officials.

The Border Roads Organisation could not open the highway immediately due to the lack of a Poclain Machine, said the BRO.

The BRO is continuously working to open the blocked highway, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)