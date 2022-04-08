Rupnagar (Punjab), Apr 8 (PTI) A gangster was nabbed and seven pistols, including four country-made ones, were also recovered from him, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said the arrested gangster was identified as Golu Rajput, a resident of Ludhiana.

Besides pistols, some cartridges were also recovered from him, police said, adding an investigation was underway.

