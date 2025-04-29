Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Two unidentified armed assailants shot Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote in Amritsar's Kathianwala Bazaar on Tuesday.

"Two men shot a man called Ravneet Singh. We have reached the spot and an investigation is being carried out. We have some initial leads and the culprits will be caught soon. He has been taken to a hospital," Vishaljit Singh, ADCP Amritsar, told ANI.

Also Read | How To Buy Digital Gold Online Through Google Pay, Paytm and Other Platforms on Akshaya Tritiya 2025.

Meanwhile, police personnel are present at the scene.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check List of 10 Best Gold ETFs in India and How To Buy Them.

On Monday, the Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with Jhajjar police, arrested notorious gangster and history-sheeter Kunal Joon, who was absconding in several criminal cases, officials said.

Police said that Kunal Joon, a resident of Bahadurgarh, has a total of 15 criminal cases registered against him.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal Range, Wasim Akram said, "Kunal Joon is originally a resident of Nuna Majra village of Bahadurgarh. He has a history of criminal activities. About 15 cases have been registered against him at various places in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts."

The SP said that the accused, Kunal Joon, had fled India using a fraudulent passport and continued to orchestrate criminal activities from abroad, evading arrest.

"Joon was absconding in many cases. He was also arrested in one case, when he was granted bail, he fled abroad with a fake passport...Firstly, he fled to Dubai. He wanted to move to the US illegally, so that he could operate his gang from there," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)