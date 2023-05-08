Ludhiana, May 8: Gangster Sukha Barewalia was shot dead by an assailant in the Joginder Nagar Colony in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Monday. The assailant's bullet hit Barewalia in the temple and he died on the spot, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Mandeep Singh said.

While the killer managed to escape after the murder, he has been identified by the police as an old colleague of Barewalia. Rajasthan: Gangster Raju Theth Shot Dead by Five Men in Front of His House in Sikar (Watch Video).

Barewalia was an accused in several cases, including murder, extortion and attempt to murder, the police said.

