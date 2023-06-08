Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) A 51-year-old history-sheeter who fled from the train ferrying him to Amravati to serve a life sentence was arrested on Thursday in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said.

Ganesh Shinde, who has 16 cases against his name, including two under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was brought to Mumbai for a court hearing on Wednesday, he said.

"After the hearing, when he was being taken back to Amravati from CSMT station, he fled when the train was in the Manmad-Bhusawal stretch. Four teams were formed to nab him. He was held from Sion by an Anti Extortion Cell team while getting down from a taxi," he said.

Shinde, who is also accused of threatening businessman Sudhakar Shetty in 2020, said he tried to flee as he was frustrated, the official said.

