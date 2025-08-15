New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): In a push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Navy was delivered with third, out of a total four indigenous Survey Vessel (Large) ship (SVL) Ikshak, highlighting impetus of the Centre and the Indian Navy towards self-reliance. The ship, yet to be commissioned, is the first such SVL to be delivered with accommodation for women officers and sailors, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence read.

Posting about the delivery on X, the Indian Navy mentioned that it is the 102nd Ship steered by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

"Overseen by Indian Navy's Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata), this delivery of the 102nd Ship steered by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by an Indian Shipyard is yet another testament to the impetus given by the Government of India and the Navy towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the spokesperson for Indian Navy posted on X.

The contract for four Survey Vessel (Large) was signed on 30 Oct 18, and the first ship of the class, INS Sandhayak was commissioned on 03 Feb 24 and second ship, INS Nirdeshak, on 18 Dec 24.

The ship was built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata and overseen by Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata) was delivered to the Indian Navy on August 14, a day before Independence Day.

The ship aims at full scale coastal and deep-water Hydrographic survey of Port/ Harbour approaches and determination of navigational channels/ routes. The ship will also collect oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications.

Ikshak, having a displacement of 3,400 tones and being 110 meters long, is fitted with state-of-the art hydrographic equipment such as Data Acquisition and Processing System, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Remotely Operated Vehicle, DGPS Long range positioning systems, Digital side scan sonar, etc. Powered by two diesel engines, the ship can achieve speeds in excess of 18 knots, according to an official statement.

The statement mentioned, "Ikshak has an indigenous content of over 80% by cost. The delivery of Ikshak is a reassurance on impetus of the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The delivery of Ikshak is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of large number of stake holders, MSMEs and Indian Industry in enhancing the maritime prowess of the nation in the Indian Ocean Region. Further, Ikshak is the first SVL Ship to be delivered with accommodation for women officers and sailors." (ANI)

