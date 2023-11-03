New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): A gas cylinder exploded at a house in North East Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Friday evening, injuring four members of the family, said officials.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received on Friday at 7.26 PM regarding the cylinder blast in the Karawal Nagar Police Station.

The injured persons were admitted to GTB Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Delhi Police said, adding that the cause of the fire and explosion is being ascertained.

The injured persons were identified as Geeta, 45, and her two sons and one daughter. The police said that a legal action will be taken accordingly. (ANI)

