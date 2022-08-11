Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 11 (ANI): A gas pipeline in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore exploded while it was being cleaned on Thursday, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

According to the sources, the pipeline laid by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) exploded while some workers were reconnecting the pipes after cleaning dust inside.

The explosion happened in the pipeline located in Vulankurichi near the Thaneer pandal area of the city, while workers were cleaning it with a help of a high compressor along with a JCB.

There was no running supply of gas in the pipeline.

Fortunately, there was no injury or casualty in the incident. (ANI)

