Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): In the wake of the Union Cabinet approving the proposal to establish a new brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the approval was done in the past as well and that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should clarify if the people of Assam were being misled by BJP.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "In 2015 under PM Modi the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex, the Namrup Unit IV in Assam. Subsequently, in 2017 the Centre announced Rs 7,200 crore for Namrup Unit IV in Assam."

Also Read | Mangaluru: PG Owner in Karnataka Thrashes Engineering Student Over 1-Star Review on Google, Forces Him To Delete Post.

"Now in 2025 in a Cabinet meeting PM Modi has repeated his 2015 decision to approve the proposal for setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation and has upped the amount to Rs 10,601 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should clarify if the people of Assam are being misled by BJP," he further added.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the proposal to establish a new brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, Assam.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: ‘Lies Could Backfire on Those Spreading Them’, Says Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed setting up a fertiliser plant in Namrup, Assam, in her Budget 2025 speech.

The plant will produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually and will be built within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Under the New Investment Policy, 2012, the fertiliser plant will have an estimated total project cost of Rs 10,601.40 crore and a Debt-Equity ratio of 70:30 through a Joint Venture (JV).

Tentatively, the plant will be commissioned in 48 months.

Additionally, the Cabinet also approved National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)'s equity participation of 18 per cent in relaxing the limits prescribed in Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guidelines and establishing an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to oversee the process of setting up the Namrup-IV Fertiliser Plant.

The Namrup project will increase the country's domestic urea production capacity, especially in the northeastern region.

It will meet the growing demand for urea fertilisers in northeast states, Bihar, West Bengal, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

"The establishment of the Namrup-IV unit will be more energy efficient. It will also open avenues for additional direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people of the area. It shall help achieve the vision of self-reliance in Urea in the country," the government said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)