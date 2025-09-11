Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): Assam State BJP on Thursday said that, as claimed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has legally and factually established that Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and his family have direct links with Pakistan's ISI and are involved in anti-India activities.

As per a press note, the Assam BJP alleged, "On Wednesday, the SIT completed its investigation regarding the alleged Pakistan connection of Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi and submitted a report to the Chief Minister, revealing that he and his wife are engaged in a major conspiracy aimed at weakening the sovereignty of India. The SIT report also proved their involvement in anti-India activities alongside a Pakistani national named Ali Tauqeer Sheikh."

In the press release issued by State BJP Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami it was alleged that Gaurav Gogoi, the son of late Tarun Gogoi - the three-time Chief Minister of Assam and President of Assam Congress - along with his spouse, "being involved in anti-national activities and maintaining connections with enemy nation Pakistan, has deeply embarrassed the people of Assam in front of Indian citizens."

"Following the submission of the report by the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Assam State Cabinet, the Chief Minister has reiterated the firm stance of the state government to take successive and strict legal steps in the next cabinet meeting against those involved in anti-national activities," said in the press release.

It is also noted in the release that although Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has remained active and vocal on social media on all matters over the last 15 years, he has never disclosed publicly his visits to Pakistan.

"His repeated secret visits to Pakistan clearly indicate his covert connections with the enemy nation. The Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, are observed to be attempting to mislead public opinion by diverting attention from the real issue. However, the people of Assam will never forgive Gaurav Gogoi for maintaining direct ties with enemy nation Pakistan," said the press release.

The State BJP Spokesperson calls upon the government to take the strictest possible legal action against Gaurav Gogoi, his family, and other associated individuals maintaining links with Pakistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam government to probe the alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan submitted its report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that the Assam Cabinet had constituted the SIT to investigate the "anti-India activities" and "have unearthed startling facts." (ANI)

