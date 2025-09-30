Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a transparent and urgent probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore.

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning by a commercial flight.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cancer Care Policy: State Cabinet Clears Policy for Cancer Treatment, Proposes Establishment of MAHACARE Foundation.

In his letter, Gogoi requested the Prime Minister to ensure that the inquiry being carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is placed under the direct monitoring and review of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"I want to draw your kind attention to the delayed and inadequate investigation into the untimely and tragic death of our beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who passed away under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on the 19th of September, 2025," a letter read.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 9 Workers Killed in Steel Arch Collapse at Ennore Thermal Power Construction Site (Watch Videos).

"Zubeen Garg was not only a legendary artist but also a unifying figure who inspired generations across Assam and the entire Eastern and Northeastern regions of India. His sudden passing has left millions in deep grief and has also raised disturbing questions regarding the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise," the letter added.

"Despite a Special Investigation Team (SIT) having been constituted to investigate the case, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam has requested the principal accused, event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and manager Sidhartha Sharma to appear before the CID office by October 6, 2025. It is pertinent to note that the 'Northeast Festival', organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta, receives substantial funding from the Ministry of DoNER and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and has witnessed participation of several Union Ministers in recent years," the letter added.

"Moreover, Sidhartha Sharma has served as Co-In-Charge of the Cultural Department of the State Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP. Instead of ensuring their immediate apprehension through prompt and decisive action, the Chief Minister is extending unwarranted leniency to those responsible for theuntimely death of our beloved icon. This leniency and the prolonged latitude granted to the accused may allow them to tamper with or destroy crucial evidence," the letter further read.

A day earlier, the Congress president targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the probe concerning the death of singer Zubeen Garg, saying ten days have passed and "we still don't know" where his manager and chief event organiser are.

"The role of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is extremely dubious. From the beginning of the case, we still don't know where his manager is. Where is his chief event organiser? These two people have very detailed information about the last few hours before Zubeen Garg's death. Assam Police is questioning other people," he said.

He said the two have been given until October 6 to appear before the police. "Why this special treatment?" he asked, alluding to media reports and alleging "links with BJP."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the state government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to secure full cooperation from authorities in the case of singer Zubeen Garg's death.

He said this will allow authorities to access case details and get help in bringing back the accused to ensure justice in Zubeen's death case.

Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi village on the outskirts of Guwahati on September 23. The final rites were performed by Zubeen Garg's sister Palme Borthakur. The singer's widow, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears while paying her final tribute to 'Goldie', the name he was known as among friends and family.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur. Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved singer. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)