Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) The Punjab government has appointed Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra as chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, ending the suspense over the continuation of IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as officiating head of the state police force.

Notably, Yadav was appointed as the officiating DGP after Bhawra had proceeded on two-month leave in July. Bhawra's leave will end on September 4.

Before applying for leave, Bhawra had also sought a central deputation.

According to an official order issued on Friday, 1987 batch IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra, who is the DGP (head of police force) has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation.

The order further stated that 1992 batch IPS officer Yadav will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of DGP (Director General of Police) till further orders.

Yadav was appointed the officiating DGP in July after the AAP-led state government had come under attack from rival political parties over alleged deteriorating law and order, especially after the rocket-propelled grenade attack at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters and also the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was also keen on retaining Yadav as the officiating DGP because of his action against drugs and gangsters, said official sources.

Bhawra was appointed the DGP in January this year just before the model code of conduct came into force for the Punjab assembly elections held in February. Bhawra was appointed DGP for a period of two years.

The previous Charanjit Singh Channi government had selected Bhawra out of a panel of three officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The state government can appoint the officiating DGP for a maximum of six months. Within this period, it has to send a list of IPS officers to UPSC which sends back a panel of three IPS officers for the state government to choose.

