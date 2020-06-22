Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 22 (ANI): Deputy Mayor of Gaya Municipal Corporation has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the Deputy Mayor was tested after he complained of cold and body ache for the past two days. Following that, he was tested for coronavirus through the TrueNet machine.

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Price in New Delhi Hiked for 16th Time, Check Fuel Rates Here.

On testing positive, he was admitted to the isolation ward.

Gaya civil surgeon Dr Brijesh Singh has confirmed the TrueNet test results.

Also Read | Heavy Water-logging Near Lodhi Road in Delhi, View Pics: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

"After his request, he was sent for home quarantine. His swab samples will be sent to Patna for COVID-19 test," said Dr Singh.

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of TrueNet machines for COVID-19 testing. This will enable rapid testing for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)