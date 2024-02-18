Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Department of Culture in Uttar Pradesh has completed its preparations to welcome guests coming for the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) with an array of cultural events, an official statement said.

A total of 14 stages are being set up from the airport to the venue at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) in Lucknow, on which 350 artistes from 22 cultural troupes will perform to give visitors a glimpse of UP's rich cultural heritage.

In addition, Bollywood artistes will entertain the audience at IGP for two days. A dance drama on Ram Stuti will also be performed by Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan.

On February 19-20, Bollywood artistes will regale the audience at the IGP with their performances. On the 19, 12 artists from Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan will present a Kathak dance drama on the Ram Stuti.

Popular playback singer Monali Thakur will also captivate the audience with her melodious songs. On February 20, Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej's band and flautist Rasika Shekhar will enchant the audience with their presentations.

The stages will be located at various points, including in front of the airport, near the flyover connecting the airport to Shaheed Path, in front of the statue of martyrs on Shaheed Path, 1090 Chauraha, Women Power Line, Samata Mulak Chowk, Sangeet Natak Academy, before the flyover leading to IGP via Lohia Path, along with gate numbers one and two of IGP.

Other prominent artists to perform during the event include Rajesh Sharma and Jagriti Pal from Mathura, who will be presenting the Mayur dance and Vijay Yadav and Sheetla Prasad Verma from Ayodhya, who will perform the Faruwahi dance.

Besides, Prakriti Yadav will be presenting the Awadhi dance, whereas Rajesh Gaur and Satish Kumar from Azamgarh will perform the Kahrwa dance.

Additionally, Umesh Kannaujiya and Salturam will present Gazipur's Dhobiya dance, whereas Preeti Singh and Kruti Srivastava will perform Prayagraj's Dhediya folk dance.

Nishant Singh Bhadauria and Imran Khan Rai from Jhansi, and Khazan Singh and Mahipal Singh from Mathura, will present the Bamrasia folk dance. Asha Kumari will perform Sonbhadra's Jhoomar dance, while Santosh Singh will present the Adivasi dance, and Banti Rana will present Pilibhit's Tharu dance. (ANI)

