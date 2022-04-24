Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said 90 lakh people are getting pension and six lakh farmers are getting electricity free of cost in Rajasthan.

Addressing a gathering of farmers and the 'Patidar Samaj' in Dungarpur district, Gehlot said his government is committed to the holistic development of Rajasthan.

Benefits of health, food, education, clean drinking water and social security are reaching every single person through public welfare schemes, he said at the 'mahasammelan'.

Gehlot said Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to present a separate agriculture budget to benefit farmers with a budgetary provision of Rs 89,000 crore.

He said the state government has waived the loans of about 22 lakh farmers, and added that Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools have also been opened.

"It is our duty to respect all religions. Therefore, all of us together should maintain peace and harmony in the state. Where there is peace, there is development," Gehlot said.

It is a matter of pride for the people of Rajasthan that the girl child is getting better education now, he said.

For the people of the state, medical facilities of up to Rs 10 lakh are now being provided under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Gehlot added.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the Hanuman temple built by the Patidar society in Sagwada.

Water Resources Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya said youngsters of the area have got employment due to provisions made for the tribal areas by the state government.

The state government is making meaningful efforts for development of every section, said district in-charge minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Arjun Singh Bamnia said the government is committed to the interests of farmers, the poor and youngsters.

