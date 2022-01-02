Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) The level of vigilance and alertness maintained during the first and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic needs to be followed now as well in view of the possibility of a third wave, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

Till now, the state has managed its fight against the coronavirus excellently with cooperation from all quarters, and all possible steps will be taken to protect against the disease, he said.

Gehlot was interacting with religious leaders, public representatives, political leaders, social activists and NGOs via video-conferencing from his official residence.

The whole world faced a horrific situation due to the Delta variant of the virus during the second wave, he said, adding people had to deal with shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and life-saving medicines.

Even at this adverse time, Rajasthan saved many lives. Medicines were flown in, and the situation was monitored at a high-level, he said.

In the last few days, the Omicron variant has spread in more than 125 countries, and as per experts, this variant is highly transmissible, Gehlot said, adding that people will have to be very careful and cautious.

Medical Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said Rajasthan has suggested to the Centre to expand the vaccination drive for teenagers in the 15-18 age group to include those above 12 so that the maximum number of children can be protected.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said both the vaccine and the booster dose should be administered to all eligible people.

He also suggested limiting the number of attendees in events like weddings among others and taking appropriate measures for educational institutions.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said the speed of vaccination should be increased further.

