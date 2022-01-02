Panaji, January 2: A 45-year-old Russian national was arrested on Sunday allegedly with hashish oil worth Rs 4.65 lakh and cannabis seeds valued at Rs 24,000 from Morjim beach village in North Goa, police said.

Pernem police station inspector Jivba Dalvi identified him as Reberiev Aleksei, a resident of Madhlawada. Also Read | Goa Aims to Vaccinate All 72,000 Children in 15-18 Age Group With First Dose in Next 4 Days, Says Vishwajit Rane.

Aleksei has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

