New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Following a meeting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital, the party's Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken on Wednesday said that the political situation, expected cabinet expansion and the roadmap for 2023 Assembly elections in the state were discussed.

"We had a detailed discussion over Rajasthan's political situation. We also discussed the future roadmap to see that Congress comes to power in 2023 (in the state). We also discussed the bypoll results. I think the confusion over a lot of matters was done away with and the roadmap became clear," Maken told reporters.

"There was also a discussion regarding expansion in the cabinet. Everything was discussed - not only the state cabinet but also how will we win and come back to power in Rajasthan in 2023," he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal in the national capital on Wednesday.

AICC in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken was also present in the meeting held at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting. (ANI)

