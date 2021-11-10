Mumbai, November 10: Maharashtra reported 1,094 coronavirus positive cases and 17 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 66,20,423 and the death toll to 1,40,447, the state health department said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 982 cases and 27 fatalities. A total of 1,976 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,63,932, leaving the state with 12,410 active cases, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. With 1,23,191 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,35,22,546, the department said.

On Wednesday, nine districts and four civic bodies in Maharashtra did not report any new COVID-19 cases. Mumbai district reported the highest 339 new infections in the state, followed by the Pune district with 111 cases. COVID-19 Cases Driven by Delta Variant Will Be the End of Coronavirus, Says Ex-FDA Chief Dr Scott Gottlieb.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region saw the highest 582 cases during the day, followed by 295 cases reported from the Pune region. The Nashik region reported 130 cases, Kolhapur 29, Aurangabad 20, Latur 12. Akola recorded nine cases and Nagpur 17, a health department official said. Mumbai, Nashik, and Latur regions reported four fatalities each among all the eight regions. The Kolhapur region didn't report any fresh fatality due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus Pandemic: Mutation of COVID-19 Delta Variant May Be More Transmissible, Says UK Health Agency.

Of the total 12,410 active patients in Maharashtra, the Mumbai district has the highest number of 3,532 active cases. At 11,33,878, the Pune district has reported the highest number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,20,423, new cases 1,094, total deaths 1,40,447, fresh deaths 17, total recoveries 64,63,932, active cases 12,410, total tests conducted 6,35,22,546.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)