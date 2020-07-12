New Delhi, July 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan unit President Satish Poonia on Sunday rejected claims by the Congress that the BJP was behind the present political uncertainty in the state.

"We are not even thinking about forming a government in the state. This government will fall of its own 'karma' (deeds). We (BJP) are sitting in the spectator's gallery and watching the drama unfold," BJP state president told ANI. It is not the responsibility of the BJP to save a government that is falling due to internal bickering, he said. Jyotiraditya Scindia Reacts to Rajasthan Congress Crisis, Says 'Sad to See Sachin Pilot Being Sidelined'.

Poonia said that the latest round of bickering comes due to internal feuds of the Congress. "Sachin Pilot's entry into the Rajasthan government was with an ambition of becoming the Chief Minister. Earlier there was just one power center led by Ashok Gehlot, now the other power center has evolved around Pilot. The feud was not resolved by the Congress high command on time," Poonia said.

The senior leader pointed out that during the oath-taking ceremony there were sloganeering that "Rajasthan ka CM kaisa ho Sachin Pilot jaisa ho" (Sachin Pilot should be the Chief Minister of Rajasthan).

The Congress MLAs are themselves bickering amongst themselves.

He rejected allegations regarding money being offered to Congress legislators in the state. "They had made similar allegations ahead of Rajya Sabha polls as well. These are totally baseless," Rajasthan BJP chief said.

Poonia blamed the Rajasthan Chief Minister for playing a political game. "To hide the failures of his government, Gehlot is playing this game," he added. He wants to divert the attention of people from the growing number of covid cases in the state.

"Instead of saving people from coronavirus, Ashok Gehlot is busy saving his government," he added. Gehlot is just making these false allegations against the BJP to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Such a government should fall as it is not working for the welfare of people," he said. In case the government falls we will work towards providing a stable alternative, he said. Rajasthan to Go MP Way? Congress Govt on Shaky Grounds Amid 'Gehlot-Pilot Power Tussle', All About The Political Crisis.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reportedly been camping in the national capital in an attempt to meet the party high command. The two factions led by the top Rajasthan leaders have been at loggerheads ever since the party came to power in 2018 in the state. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)