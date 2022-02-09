Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that many decisions make history and Rajasthan will register its name in history with the construction of the Constitution Club in Jaipur.

He said that MLAs of various political parties sitting in this club can have a meaningful discussion. It will strengthen democracy and constitutional values. He said that the MLA Housing Project is taking shape with the willpower of "our Government".

Gehlot was addressing the foundation stone laying and ground breaking programme of the Constitution Club of Rajasthan as the Chief Guest on Wednesday.

He thanked State Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria along with all the MLAs for their cooperation in making the dream of MLA Housing Project and Constitution Club come true.

The Chief Minister said that the problem of the houses for MLAs was very old. The MLAs' houses built at Vidhayak Nagar East and West and Jalupura have become very old and dilapidated. In such a situation, the state government resolved this problem lying pending for years, and approved the MLA Housing Project.

The six-floor structure of the houses of MLAs getting ready in five months is commendable, he said. Directing to complete both the projects on time with quality, he said that the current and former MLAs will get the facilities of the Constitution Club.

The Chief Minister said, “Eight crore people of the state send 200 MLAs by electing them as their representatives. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all of us to work in a committed manner to resolve the problems of the general public and maintain the dignity of this post”.

Gehlot said that public representatives are public servants and they should always be among the people and "we will continue to serve the people till the last breath".

He also visited the exhibition of works being done by the Rajasthan Housing Board.

Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi thanked the Chief Minister for converting the idea of the Constitution Club into a reality and for making financial provisions.

He said MLAs at this Club will be able to hold ideological discussions with each other and their mutual relations will get strengthened.

He was hopeful that the Housing Board would complete this ambitious project on time.

